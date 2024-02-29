In China, an unmanned air taxi made its first flight between Shenzhen and Zhuhai. The flight took place on February 27 and lasted about 20 minutes.

As he writes STCNthe distance between the cities in a straight line is 55 km, but to get there by road would take 2.5 hours.

It is specified that the electric eVTOL aircraft that made the flight has a cruising speed of 200 km/h, and its maximum flight range is 250 km.

In addition, it is planned that in the future hundreds of routes and thousands of take-off and landing points for such taxis will be opened.

Earlier, on December 19 last year, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov said that 2023 has become a landmark year for Russia in the development of unmanned vehicles on land, in the air and on water. He also said that in 2023, experimental commercial operation of unmanned taxi vehicles of Russian design began.

In the summer of the same year, Reuters wrote that France intended to launch air taxis for the 2024 Olympics. The device, presented at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, reaches speeds of up to 110 km/h and its flight range is 35 km. An air taxi can land in a space with a diameter of 15 m, which allows you to travel by this type of transport, including in the city.