In the Erba massacre they lost their mother and their father was a super witness: the words of Elena and Andrea Frigerio

On the eve of the hearing which could give way to a complete overturning of the life sentence for Rosa and Olindo, two other people wanted to speak whose lives, with the Grass massacre, have changed forever. They are Elena and Andrea Frigerio, children of Valeria Cherubini, who died in the massacre, and Mario Frigerio, who miraculously survived that day and who became a super witness in the trial.

Tomorrow in the courtrooms of the Court of Brescia the judges of the Court of Appeal, as well as the other parties in the cases, will meet to discuss the request on thepossible revision of the sentence of life sentence to whom Rosa and Olindoin May 2011, were definitively convicted for the Erba massacre.

The massacre, which occurred in December 2006, put an end to the lives of four people: Raffaella Castagna, her mother Paola Galli, her son Youssef Marzouk and her neighbor on the upper floor, Mrs. Valeria Cherubini. The latter's husband, Mario Frigeriomiraculously survived the stab wounds due to a congenital malformation of the carotid artery which prevented death from bleeding.

That day also changed the lives of two other people, Elena and Andrea Frigerio, children of Valeria Cherubini and Mario Frigerio. They released one declaration these days, disclosed through theAdnkronos. Here are the words of the brothers: