Roskachestvo specialists studied 30 samples of chewing marmalade for compliance with quality and safety indicators and identified numerous contradictions with the declared composition of the ingredients. Izvestia got acquainted with the results of the check.

Fruit-flavored marmalade from the most popular manufacturers was selected for the study. According to the Center for the Study of Consumer Behavior, 60% of consumers choose these sweets.

The purchase included 19 Russian-made goods, four from Turkey, two each from Germany and China, as well as one each from Spain, Argentina and Hong Kong.

During the work, Roskachestvo employees recorded the absence of the declared vitamins in Hippo Bondi & Friends, MixBar, Babyfox and Mamba marmalade. At the same time, synthetic dyes were found in the products of Piratmarmelad and VkusVill, which were not indicated in the composition.

Also in 13 designs (AMOS 4D, Piratmarmelad, HARIBO, Bon Pari, Mamba, Chi-Wa-Wa, Pull-ka, Frou-Frou, Ju-Ju-Juv, Spar kids, Kent, Russian confectioner”, “Factory of Happiness”), there were discrepancies in the content of carbohydrates – somewhere there were more of them than what is written on the label, and somewhere less.

Incorrect information about fat was indicated on the SAADET JELLOPY packaging: 0.2 g / 100 g was declared, but in fact there is no fat. In HARIBO marmalade, the actual content of sucrose exceeded the mark: 54 g against 46. Experts also noted incorrect data on the presence of sulfur dioxide in some products.

Finally, only eight products were able to pass the test according to the criteria of Roskachestvo. Among them are “Wow-shki!”, Crazy Party, Fruit-tella, LENTA Kids, KrutFrut, Marmi, Mayama and Lyovushka are domestically produced and can qualify for the Russian Quality Mark.

