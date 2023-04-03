Tampico.- In social networks it is common to find stories of seniors who captivate hearts for their achievements, love for their loved ones and unforgettable gestures. On this occasion, we introduce you to a grandfather who left everyone screened after a dance in a Tampico bar.

The elderly man, when he heard the music in an establishment in Tampico, Mexico, did not hesitate to enter the atmosphere, to the point that when he took out the prohibited steps, he stole the dance floor.

As it was documented by the account of ‘@nahumfh100’, who shared a series of clips on the TikTok social network, recorded in the establishment where many decided to go on vacation, thus enjoying the music.

However, a man has won a large number of reproductions, since he showed that age is not an impediment to having fun and enjoying life, thus making even small moments unique and incomparable.

Nahum, shared the video along with the description, “My grandmother already brings the atmosphere of the beach”referring to the event that takes place on March 31, as tradition indicates, the last Friday before Easter, in Playa Miramar.

Thus, Internet users were surprised, because the man showed his talent for dancing, regardless of the looks or that the waiter stopped, because he let himself be carried away by the rhythm of the music, and enjoyed a good time on vacation, being in an establishment to enjoy.