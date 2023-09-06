The Emirates Foundation for School Education has developed three scenarios for the application of compulsory and elective subjects for students in the eleventh and twelfth grades (advanced and general tracks), and the distribution of scenario classes to 33 per week for the first and second scenarios, and for the third scenario 34 classes.

The institution has set several goals for the elective subjects system, which are based on several axes, including for the student, this system allows the student to design the learning journey and gives him the opportunity to choose the subjects he wants to study, and provides educational opportunities that suit each student according to his abilities and level of academic achievement, and qualifies the student for the system Registration and selection of majors and subjects in higher education institutions.

With regard to the study plan that takes into account individual capabilities, the system of elective subjects classifies subjects into groups according to the different subjects and their compulsory, and provides space in the school day to implement enrichment or remedial programs or to increase activity classes according to the students’ needs and individual abilities, and reduces the study burden. For students by giving them the opportunity to choose study subjects that are in line with their desires. The system of electives in terms of “academic advising to focus on higher education options” enhances the school’s role and responsibility in implementing a tight academic advising program that ensures the involvement of students and their parents as essential partners in the educational process. The link shows them the student’s options in higher education, and helps the student. In defining his future path more clearly through his experience in the system of elective subjects during school education, in addition to building strong bridges between general education (school) and higher education (university), by creating a smooth transition for the student between two stages. The elective subjects system, as it is applied in the eleventh grade – the advanced track and the general track (public schools only), in the academic year 2023-2024, and the eleventh and twelfth grades for the academic year 2024-2025. The elective course system does not include the elite track, the applied track, and the academies. Specialization.

The student must adhere to the plan that he chose in the eleventh grade, and he is not allowed to change it later. The group of compulsory subjects also includes six subjects that all students must study regardless of their paths and educational choices. After that, the student is allowed to choose from the first group of elective subjects (scientific subjects group), followed by the second group of optional subjects (activities materials group), and includes the group of subjects Compulsory subjects are Arabic language, Islamic education, English language, social studies, moral education, mathematics, and physical and health education. The system of electives provides a set of plans in both the general and advanced tracks, divided into two main groups; In the first group of options, the student graduates from the third cycle and has completed the requirements of two scientific subjects out of three scientific subjects, and in the second group (according to the current study plan without applying the system of elective subjects for scientific subjects) to cover all the academic subjects prescribed to him according to the previous plans. Finally, the Foundation pointed out, in the “Framework for the Application of Optional Subjects in the Schools of the Third Cycle”, which it adopted, finally, that the model does not make a fundamental change in the form of the school day in terms of students’ attendance and departure times, nor does it make a change in the form of the weekly schedule, while providing space during the day and week to build Treatment and enrichment plans and space for free activity directed according to the available time based on the plan used. The system of electives requires a systematic, thoughtful and controlled academic advising program to ensure that the student chooses the most appropriate education model for the specialization he wishes to study after the general education stage.

