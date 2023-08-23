Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 01:10



Eva Navarro will be honored next week in her native Yecla. The Atlético de Madrid player is going to stay in Madrid for a few days with her parents, Cayetano Navarro and Eva García, and her little brother, and at the beginning of next week she will return home to receive the warmth of her countrymen. The municipal corporation of the Yecla City Council is already finalizing all the details of this act in which the latest success of the Spanish soccer player will be celebrated, who has become the first Murcian to win a soccer World Cup.

Eva Navarro was one of the main stars of the party held in Madrid Río on Monday night. She revealed herself as a true ‘showoman’ and starred in some of the funniest moments of the evening. But that’s where her celebration ended. Ten of her teammates caught a plane and went to Ibiza to continue celebrating the world title.

However, the Yeclana stayed in Madrid with her family. She will rest for a few days, she will come to Yecla to participate in the tribute that her hometown is preparing for her and she will immediately return to the capital of Spain to join the preseason work of her teammates at Atlético de Madrid.

Her parents remembered these days the four years that they were traveling four days a week from Yecla to Alicante to take their daughter to play soccer. All that sacrifice in the end has been worth it.