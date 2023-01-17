In Brazil the ‘Michael Jackson gambeta’ is born and causes a brutal brawl, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
A giant Brazilian flag.
The players took it very seriously.
January 17, 2023, 06:42 A.M.
Every day more plays are born in soccer around the world and Brazil It is one of the countries that generates many more inventions.
The players from that country, thanks to their great technique, are the creators of plays that later prevail in the world.
(Piqué ‘has a 12-year-old brain’: famous ‘streamer’ lashes out for Shakira)
(Piqué, betrayed; ex-Barça teammate, in Shakira’s party, video)
Such is the ‘gambeta michael jacksonwhich in minor football has become fashionable in recent days.
It’s when a player ties the ball, stands still and his rivals pass by, at least that’s what you can see in the video.
the brawl
The fact is that one of these essays unleashed the anger of the rival players, who, faced with such mockery, well undertook it against its author.
They were not happy with that and they faced off with fists and kicks against the players of the rival team.
(Neymar, ‘the biggest failure in the history of football’: fierce criticism of the Brazilian) (Piqué: the ‘ace’ up his sleeve against Shakira for Bizarrap)
Sports
