Tuesday, January 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

In Brazil the ‘Michael Jackson gambeta’ is born and causes a brutal brawl, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Brazil

A giant Brazilian flag.

A giant Brazilian flag.

The players took it very seriously.

Every day more plays are born in soccer around the world and Brazil It is one of the countries that generates many more inventions.

See also  José Paradela, from being ignored to a figure on the field: goal and assist for River's victory against Lanús

The players from that country, thanks to their great technique, are the creators of plays that later prevail in the world.

(Piqué ‘has a 12-year-old brain’: famous ‘streamer’ lashes out for Shakira)
(Piqué, betrayed; ex-Barça teammate, in Shakira’s party, video)

Such is the ‘gambeta michael jacksonwhich in minor football has become fashionable in recent days.

It’s when a player ties the ball, stands still and his rivals pass by, at least that’s what you can see in the video.

the brawl

The fact is that one of these essays unleashed the anger of the rival players, who, faced with such mockery, well undertook it against its author.

They were not happy with that and they faced off with fists and kicks against the players of the rival team.
(Neymar, ‘the biggest failure in the history of football’: fierce criticism of the Brazilian) (Piqué: the ‘ace’ up his sleeve against Shakira for Bizarrap)

See also  City-Liverpool, fireworks. Double question and answer, then Aké decides

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Brazil #Michael #Jackson #gambeta #born #brutal #brawl #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Milan, emergency room crowded at Sacco: "My father died after waiting 26 hours on a stretcher in the corridor"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result