It took 26 hours for a place to become available in the infectious diseases department in the Sacco hospital in Milan to accommodate an 87-year-old, Antonio Paladini, who had arrived in the emergency room the day before and had been waiting all that time on a stretcher in the corridor.

He entered the ward dying after arriving in the facility by ambulance with an ongoing inflammatory process: he died shortly after.

His son Luca Paladini, LGBT activist and founder of the Sentinelli association, gave the news. “I really wish I didn’t throw my own business into this electoral campaign but since yesterday I’ve been struggling even more – reads his Facebook page – my father has been on an emergency room bed for 25 hours in one of the best known public hospitals in Milan. Eighty-seven years old, very fragile, with an infinite number of pathologies, unable to be able to tell about his state of senile dementia and left in a ward of an emergency room because there are no places ”.

He was advised to “go home” but after a series of unsuccessful calls he returned the next day insisting on seeing him. “I found him in the middle of a row of stretchers that ran along three corridors, he was unrecognizable from when I had brought him: practically a corpse. At that point I stopped a nurse, then another, and they moved him, after much insistence, to another area of ​​the emergency room, the one for emergencies, where he was much more monitored. I don’t know if in those 26 hours he was left to himself, I only know that in the evening they moved him to the infectious ward and he died there. But in that gap of 26 hours what happened? Talk to me again about the excellence of Lombard health care and I seriously go crazy ”.

For Luca Paladini, Covid “has not generated any type of action to reinforce the emergency rooms:” The staff, even if they bend over backwards, is not enough to deal with all emergencies. The community houses have never really started functioning, they are empty boxes. General practitioners are forced to act as bureaucrats with 1,800 patients each, they can only give prescriptions, pass papers. It’s the whole healthcare model of the Lombardy Region that doesn’t work “.