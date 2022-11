The temple of Fatima is one of the most famous buildings in Zacatecas

The streets and buildings of Zacatecas are special, because its architecture, its elaboration with quarry and that colonial touch, make you feel like in another country.

But not only in the capital, but in several municipalities you can live other experiences, in Guadalupe there are farms that take you back to the time of the revolution.

And places like Nochistlán, Valparaíso, Teúl de González Ortega and Pinos, take you to enjoy nature.