Bravo, very good Frigo! Too bad for the close victory and for the 3rd place, but those two are going. They really go. And those two are Brandon McNulty, the 25-year-old American from the UAE who conquers the most important victory of his career, and Ben Healy, the winner of Fossombrone. The three of them stage a beautiful finale, in a spectacularly designed stage in a land of great champions. For Frigo, a 23-year-old from Israel-Premier Tech from Veneto, this is an important result. A placement, together with Rivoli’s 5th place, which confirms his excellent moment of form, but also his potential. It won’t be a phenomenon, but Marco is a good runner to be discovered.

and the big ones sleep

—

The big names – namely Thomas, Roglic, Almeida and Caruso – weren’t hurt, on the contrary. No attack again today, just a stretch from Almeida on the final break from Boccola. The French Bruno Armirail (Groupama) loses a handful of seconds but continues his race in pink. the classification, for the first positions, does not vary. The fact remains that the day to attack is tomorrow. Ah no, tomorrow is the second and last day of rest. It resumes on Tuesday with the Sabbio Chiese-Monte Bondone, a stage well over five thousand meters in altitude. Difficult for the good Armirail to keep the shirt. It will end up that someone else will have to wear the pink jersey. Someone will win the Giro, others maybe will eat their hands for the opportunities let go.