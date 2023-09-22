The Grand Slam in Baku shines with the gold of Assunta Scutto, first in the 48 kg and with the bronze of Odette Giuffrida, third in the 52 kg. They were both protagonists of two extraordinary races, and if for the twenty-one year old Neapolitan Scutto, after the one won in Astana in June, it is the second consecutive gold in a Slam which consolidates her record in the 48 kg world ranking, the immense Odette for her part she managed to break another record.

Giuffrida super

—

The bronze medal placed around her neck today in Baku, in fact, is the fifteenth in a row for Giuffrida in a Slam. Fifteen Grand Slams played, always reaching the podium, and so Odette Giuffrida took away the record of 14 from the Japanese Ai Shishime. Assunta Scutto’s journey recorded victories over the Slovenian Stangar, the Israeli Rishony, the Spanish Martinez Abelenda and in the final over the Azerbaijani Aliyeva, while Odette Giuffrida overcame the Korean Jang, the Uzbek Kadamboeva and after the defeat of nothing (three penalties to two) with the Kosovar Krasniqui, she defeated the British Giles for third place.