Bloomberg: Washington demanded that Poland explain the end of support for Kyiv

The United States demanded an explanation from Poland about ending its support for Ukraine. About it reports Bloomberg, citing a senior Pentagon official who wished to remain anonymous.

As the agency’s interlocutor noted, disagreements between Kiev and Warsaw have not yet led “to the appearance of cracks in the alliance supporting Ukraine.” However, according to him, Poland’s specific position on supporting Ukraine remains unclear.

Bloomberg also cites the words of an unnamed European diplomat, who described how Polish officials assured their foreign colleagues that their country would continue to provide military support to Ukraine, but in “smaller volumes.” He noted that a complete cessation of military support from Warsaw could “undermine NATO unity.”