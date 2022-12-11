Former Vice-Chancellor of Austria Strache spoke about the dangers of sanctions against Russia for the European Union

Former Austrian Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache said Europe was deceived by promises that Russia would “fall to its knees” as a result of sanctions. In fact, the countries of the European Union have harmed themselves, reports RIA News.

On the dangers of sanctions

At a rally in the Austrian capital Vienna, the country’s ex-vice-chancellor noted the positive trade balance in Russia and stressed that Moscow’s revenues in 2022 increased from $100 billion to $220 billion. “There is no question of bringing Russia to its knees,” he said. The politician added that as a result of anti-Russian restrictions, Austria is experiencing harm to itself.

We have been through a lot lately, we are going through the sanctions that were adopted and deceived us that we can gain something by bringing Russia to its knees. It’s not like that at all Heinz-Christian Strache former Vice Chancellor of Austria

Strache added that the cost of electricity, gas and food is rising in the country, causing more people to suffer. He called the current situation “a matter of social justice.” The inhabitants of Austria do not understand how to provide for themselves in the near future, but the limit has not yet been reached, he said.

Earlier, several hundred people went to the rally in Vienna. During the action, they called on the country’s authorities to abandon anti-Russian sanctions, follow the policy of neutrality in full and increase efforts to combat illegal migration.

Forecast for the future

The ex-vice-chancellor of Austria cited the opinion of experts who warn of the threat of a crisis that has been observed this year. According to experts, the wave of bankruptcies will come in March-April 2023. This situation Strache called “damn dangerous” because it does not provide for the well-being of citizens and deprives them of confidence in the future.

“This could threaten social tensions that we don’t want, and everyone who is politically responsible should prevent this,” Strache warned.

Representatives of various European countries have repeatedly spoken out about the negative impact of sanctions on the life of the region. Back in September, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto spoke about the damage from anti-Russian restrictions for Europe. He noted that as a result of the imposition of sanctions, “inflation has skyrocketed, energy prices are exorbitant, the cost of goods and products is rising as hell.”

About the conflict in Ukraine

In the same speech, Strache spoke about the causes of the conflict in Ukraine. He blamed the European Union and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for the start of the crisis. The politician noted that American intelligence services actively participated in the events in Kyiv in 2014.

And now we do not see such a development of the situation within the framework of which a reasonable policy would be pursued. All this is not happening. On the contrary, we see the supply of weapons, we see the sanctions policy, we see the escalation Heinz-Christian Strache former Vice Chancellor of Austria

At the same time, Europe has not been following the Ukrainian conflict all this time and has not become a mediator for its settlement, Strache noted. Back in the fall, he declared that the crisis in Ukraine was a proxy war unleashed by the United States and NATO against Russia. According to the politician, the supply of weapons to Ukraine does not lead to a resolution of the conflict, but to its escalation.

The leader of the French movement “Patriots” and ex-MP Florian Filippo spoke with a similar opinion. He called arms supplies to Kyiv insane and called for them to be stopped. “Let’s stop this complete madness!” — he wrote on the social network Twitter.