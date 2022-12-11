Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 11th December 2022? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 11th December 2022:

Aries

Dear Aries, during today – Sunday 11 December 2022 – you will have an edge! Your determination will not go unnoticed, putting you in a positive light with friends and colleagues!

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, this sky is beautiful for singles. If you are interested in a person, what are you waiting for to come forward? As far as work is concerned, something is moving and it will be possible to better define the terms of an agreement.

Twins

Dear Gemini, during today – December 11 – the mood will fluctuate. If there’s something wrong with your partner, it’s best to be clear. Beware of controversy, the knots will come home to roost.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, yours is a sky that requires more attention, lately you’ve been quite touchy. In the family there is some mishap to be resolved as soon as possible.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 11 December 2022), if you’ve been in a relationship for some time, the possibility of planning something important for the future cannot be ruled out. As for work, favor freelancers.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, interesting sky if you want to get your heart moving again, if you are single don’t lock yourself at home! As far as work is concerned, it’s time to put on paper what your priorities are and act accordingly.

Weight scale

Dear Libra, during today – December 11th – you could have a lucky meeting, who knows that behind a friendship there may actually be something else hidden. As far as work is concerned, tiredness will be felt but your commitment will be rewarded.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, during the day in love you could give rise to too many controversies, be careful with your words, think up to ten before exposing yourself.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, interesting sky to get involved and plan an activity that will start over the next few months. In love, encounters will be favored.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, in love there is finally greater serenity but try to be more tolerant with your partner, why not organize something pleasant together?

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday, December 11, 2022), interesting stars for singles, if you just look around! As far as work is concerned, tiredness will be felt but the satisfactions will not be long in coming.

Fish

Dear Pisces, this Sunday is positive. A gradual recovery is investing your sign, good opportunities for singles who want to get excited again.

