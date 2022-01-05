At the beginning of his speech, Geagea stressed that Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and “Hezbollah” do not think about Lebanon’s interest, but rather the interest of “wilayat al-faqih.”

In his speech to Sky News Arabia, Geagea said: “I never imagined in my life that the Lebanese would gather to collect donations and collect food and medical aid from countries around the world.”

Geagea was surprised by Hassan Nasrallah’s statements, which were “far from the Lebanese reality, and harmful to the people.”

Geagea said: “We are in this bad situation, Hassan Nasrallah comes out and launches a strong attack on the United States and Saudi Arabia. Regardless of the content of his words, does this issue help the Lebanese people now? He is pushing the Lebanese people into the abyss.”

He explained the reason for Nasrallah’s statements, saying: “The reason for Hassan Nasrallah’s escalation is Iran’s desire to escalate with the United States, because of its failure in the Vienna negotiations with the American government, and for the same reason, military strikes were launched on American bases in Iraq on Tuesday.”

The head of the Lebanese Forces Party stressed that the attack on Saudi Arabia was due to the formation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a spearhead in the face of Iranian influence in the region.

Geagea said that “Hezbollah’s statements and actions do not come from the premise of Lebanon’s interest, but rather out of breaking the spearhead that is facing Iranian expansion in the region.”

The solution is in the hands of the people

Geagea stressed that the solution to the crisis lies in the hands of the Lebanese. Parliamentary elections are “coming months later, and the elections in Lebanon are still fair, and it has become clear to everyone who is corrupt and who is fair.”

He added, “If a single judge in a legitimate position embarrasses Hezbollah, what about if we had a parliamentary and ministerial majority, Hezbollah would not be able to withstand the stability and decision of the Lebanese,” referring to the Lebanese judge Tariq Bitar, who is responsible for investigating the case of the Beirut port explosion.

Hezbollah has repeatedly sought to remove Al-Bitar from the case, in continuous attempts to obscure the truth and prolong the litigation.

It made public threats and used intimidation tactics by ministers Hizb allah And their allies in the Amal Movement, in desperate attempts to stop Al-Bitar from investigations, endeavors that the Lebanese considered an “assassination attempt on justice and the judiciary in the country.”