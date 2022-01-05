Anti Covid vaccine and dose booster, the Technical Scientific Commission (Cts) of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), in today’s extraordinary session, at the request of the Ministry of Health, expressed its favorable opinion on the possibility of providing a booster dose vaccine also for people aged between 12 and 15 years. In analogy with what has already been established for the age group 16-17 years and for frail subjects of 12-15 years, this booster will have to be carried out with Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine. This is what we read in a note from the AIFA.

As regards the interval between the primary vaccination cycle and the administration of the booster dose, in the absence of specific data for this age group – specifies AIFA – the CTS considers it reasonable to maintain the same criteria adopted in adults. As in any other case, the efficacy and safety data relating to this further expansion will be subject to constant monitoring.

Finally, it is reiterated – the note concludes – that the primary objective of the vaccination campaign remains the completion of the primary vaccination cycle for the entire eligible population.