Pre-candidate says internally that, if he leaves the race for the Planalto, party leaders will be able to support whoever they want

The pre-candidate of União Brasil for the Presidency of the Republic, Luciano Bivarwrote this Friday (29.Jul.2022) in a party group on WhatsApp that did not give up running for the Palácio do Planalto.

as showed the Power 360, the PT leadership is trying to organize a meeting with Bivar next week. the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and its allies try to reach agreements to reduce the number of candidates for president and make it less difficult for the PT to win in the 1st round.

Speculation about Bivar’s fate dominated the União Brasil group on the messaging app this Friday (July 29). At 15:26, the radio CBN published a reportage stating that he would have given up the pre-candidacy for the Plateau.

The legend chief tried to calm his co-religionists saying that “there’s nothing like that” and will only make decisions after consulting them.

He added that, if he decides to change course in the elections, the members will be free to support the candidate they want in the presidential race.

O Power 360 found that Bivar’s messages were generally met with relief.

Before them, reactions to the hypothesis of withdrawing the pre-candidacy for the Presidency were varied. Some said they would do whatever Bivar decided. “If you go with PT, will you go?”, asked a member of the group.

support without coalition

PT members think it is possible to obtain the support of a part of União Brasil, even without a formal alliance and full adhesion of the party.

The deadline for party conventions ends next Friday (5.Aug.2022), hence the urgency of negotiations.

Bivar did not score in the last poll PowerDate, released on July 20. Even so, the PT considers that an agreement with him is important.

The PT’s idea is that an agreement with the president of União Brasil would reinforce Lula’s speech that his candidacy is not for a party, but for a movement.

If the PT leadership manages to arrange the meeting next week, it will hardly be able to speak directly with Bivar. The vice president, Antonio Rueda, has been conducting negotiations with other parties.

União Brasil has capillarity in the States. Even without full support for Lula, party politicians could give greater volume to the former president’s campaign.

The legend is also a champion in Electoral Fund resources and in advertising time during the campaign.

Resistance

The conversation between PT and União Brasil began with congressmen from both parties in recent weeks. PT members find it almost impossible to get formal support from the party.

Chiefs of União Brasil follow the same line and classify the chances of a coalition as “virtually zero”.

Important names in the legend, such as the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiadowould hardly agree to ally with PT members. ACM Neto is a pre-candidate for the opposition to the government of Bahia, controlled by the PT since 2007.

A formal alliance with Lula would also bring difficulties for candidates for deputy from União Brasil who have an anti-PT vote.

The party’s priority is to elect a large bench in the Chamber to receive as much as possible from the Party Fund. The division of resources has the number of federal deputies as the main criterion.