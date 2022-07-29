The Ghar Jbeilat deposits extend over 131 square kilometers, and its exploitable reserves are estimated at about 2 billion tons of ore, with 58.57 percent iron, which puts Algeria at the forefront of the iron and steel industry in Africa.

Geopolitical and Economic Marketing

A statement by the Algerian Ministry of Energy stated that the Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, will inaugurate the mine, through which Algeria seeks to ensure and secure the supply of raw materials to the national factories of metals and steel and to enhance non-hydrocarbon revenues.

This project has been in the eyes of the Algerian government for decades, but the political and security conditions that Algeria experienced, as well as the high cost of the project, delayed the exploitation of the mine to this day.

According to the Director General of Mines at the Algerian Ministry of Energy and Mines, Mourad Hanafi, the most prominent obstacles facing the project are its presence in an isolated area that lacks all the necessary facilities, especially railways, energy and water.

Hanafy confirmed that the project will be launched with a capacity of 4 million tons annually, during the first phase, which extends until 2024.

Economists view Ghar Jbeilat as a supporter of the economy and national security at the same time, especially in the south, which has been marginalized by development.

The project is expected to create more than 3,000 direct jobs, and more than 25,000 indirect jobs, in addition to constructing many basic and service facilities that the region has been lacking.

Economic expert Abdel Rahman Attia told Sky News Arabia: “Despite the strategic importance of the mine, things are moving in the framework of economic, geopolitical and economic marketing in the first place.”

Algeria is the third largest oil producer in Africa and the largest producer of natural gas on the continent, and is seeking to diversify its sources of income, according to a broad diversification program called the “new growth model for 2030.”

An important strategic turning point

This event shed more international lights on Algeria, coinciding with the entry into force of the investment law, an ambitious step that will move many major projects that have stalled for decades.

Energy expert Mohamed Ghazli described the opening of Jbeilat Gas as a strategic turning point that will put the Algerian economy on track and invite foreign investors, especially in the field of construction, real estate and heavy industry, to enter the Algerian market, which will help in strengthening the infrastructure.

Ghazli told Sky News Arabia: “It is important that Algeria send messages to the world that it is a country of economic, security and political stability, which was lacking in the past years, which prompted investors to refrain from entering the Algerian market.”

The energy expert stressed that Algeria’s plan focuses on bringing in hard currency and inviting foreigners to invest in strategic areas.

Within the framework of a strong Chinese partnership

This important step comes as an embodiment of the terms of the memorandum of understanding signed by the Algerian National Iron and Steel Company with the Chinese “Sinosteel” Group for Equipment and Engineering to conduct feasibility studies for the development of the project, on March 12, 2017.

The contract included the performance of Chinese research centers for enrichment tests in four different processes, at an investment cost of nearly two billion dollars, according to experts’ estimates.

In 2016, Algeria produced more than 2.5 million tons of iron and steel and was aiming at that time to produce an annual production of 12 million tons by 2020, with the aim of meeting national needs (more than 9 million tons annually in 2015), which prompted it to import on over two years.

Today, it aspires to reach its current production capacity, estimated at 5 million tons per year of iron and steel, to 12 million tons within 4 to 5 years, and 16 million by 2030.