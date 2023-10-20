Of not believing. Carlos Alberto Gordoa Álvarez He lost his life while competing in the sixth stage of the Pan-American Race, which took place in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

This was announced by the official account of the competition, which regretted the fact in which Gordoa Avarez died.

The message

“With great sadness, La Carrera Panamericana reports the unfortunate death of Carlos Alberto Gordoa Álvarez, who unfortunately lost his life after suffering an accident in which he lost his life in the speed section of Armadillo de los Infante, in the state of San Luis Potosí. “, was commented in the statement.

And he added: “The pilot was traveling aboard the vehicle Studebaker Dictator 1934, with competition number 202, accompanied by his navigator Christian Angeles, who is receiving medical care.”

The race

The Carrera Panamericana has been held since 1950 and its regulations require drivers to complete several stages in different parts of Mexico.

“The Pan-American family shares the grief that overwhelms the pilot’s relatives and asks for respect for the memory of a great motor sport enthusiast,” can be read in the statement shared on the official account of ‘X’, it was said.

The test, this year, began on October 13 in Veracruz and the idea was to finish on the 19th of the same month in New Lion.

Competition is considered as a mix between 24 hours of LeMansthe Mille Miglia, the Tripoli Grand Prix and the Nürburgring racetrack, as said by the sports director of Mercedes Benz in the 50’s, Alfred Neubauer.

