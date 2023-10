One of Israel’s enemy militias, Hezbollah, began attacks on the Lebanese-Israeli border, given the new escalation of the war | Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The Israeli government announced this Friday (20) the beginning of the evacuation of residents of Kiryat Shmona, a city that borders Lebanon, in the face of attacks by the Lebanese Hezbollah militia against Israel.

According to the Ministry of Defense, residents of the region will be transferred to spaces subsidized by the State.

To the American broadcaster CNNgovernment spokesman Mayan Lazarovich stated that “evacuation is mandatory.”

The measure had already been announced at the beginning of the week by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). In the statement, a plan was presented for the departure of 28 communities living close to the border with Lebanon.

One of Hezbollah’s leaders, Naim Qassem, said last week that members of the Lebanese militia “are fully prepared to intervene in the war between Israel and Hamas”, asserting that they will do so if necessary, regardless of international calls to avoid intervention.

From the first days of the war, which began on October 7, the Shiite formation launched several missiles from southern Lebanon against the Jewish State.

This Wednesday (18), the head of Hamas’s political office, Ahmed Abdul-Hadi, said in an interview that the terrorist group maintains “continuous cooperation” with Hezbollah, in Lebanon. Both militias are financed by Iran.