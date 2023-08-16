Niger is the seventh largest producer of uranium in the world, and the fourth with the largest deposits. The French company Orano, with the participation of the French State, exploits the main mine for this radioactive mineral and is the majority owner of two more mines that, to this day, remain inactive. The uranium that is extracted in these exploitations accounts for 10% of that which is later used in French nuclear power plants to produce electricity.

