A spark on a puddle of gasoline. The death of Nahel, the young man shot by the police at a traffic control, is salt in the wound of the impoverished suburbs of French cities. Known as ‘cités’ or ‘banlieues’, they are home to almost five million people immersed in cycles of vulnerability, fueled by structural racism towards the migrant population or descendants of migrants and by the neglect of public policies. In 5 minutes we go to the roots of the phenomenon.

