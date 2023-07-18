Gunbrella is a game to keep an eye on, if only for the fact that it comes from Devolver Digital and Doinksoft, a pairing that has already proven itself very well and that returns to the scene with a particular action platformer focused on the use of this bizarre tool precisely called Gunbrella, valid for different uses and protagonist of the new trailer.

The authors of Gato Roboto therefore return to the scene with a bizarre action and platform game with puzzle elements too, in which we find ourselves interpreting a lumberjack on a revenge mission, or something like that.

To support him on this trip is this weird “Gunbrella”, which is basically a sort of umbrella capable of shooting, but not only.

It’s a bit reductive to call it an umbrella, because this tool is capable of hiring different configurations and prove necessary in a lot of different situations, providing valid aids to the protagonist in his path of exploration, discovery, investigation and assorted destruction.