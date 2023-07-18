Gunbrella is a game to keep an eye on, if only for the fact that it comes from Devolver Digital and Doinksoft, a pairing that has already proven itself very well and that returns to the scene with a particular action platformer focused on the use of this bizarre tool precisely called Gunbrella, valid for different uses and protagonist of the new trailer.
The authors of Gato Roboto therefore return to the scene with a bizarre action and platform game with puzzle elements too, in which we find ourselves interpreting a lumberjack on a revenge mission, or something like that.
To support him on this trip is this weird “Gunbrella”, which is basically a sort of umbrella capable of shooting, but not only.
It’s a bit reductive to call it an umbrella, because this tool is capable of hiring different configurations and prove necessary in a lot of different situations, providing valid aids to the protagonist in his path of exploration, discovery, investigation and assorted destruction.
What is Gunbrella?
Doinksoft describes Gunbrella as a “noir-punk” action adventuresomewhat strange definition but which seems to find an appropriate application in this title.
In a world where resources are rapidly running out, we therefore follow the adventure of this lumberjack armed with an umbrella-rifle dealing with ghouls and gangsters, policemen, cultists and in general figures deriving from the social degradation of this dark world destroyed by corporations. Nothing less.
There is no release date yet but Gunbrella is expected for 2023 on PC and Nintendo Switch, pending further clarifications in this regard. To get to know him better, we refer you to our new tried by Gunbrella.
