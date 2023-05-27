With the firm intention that Brunette continue clinging to its principles and ideals and with the ability to walk in unity so that leaderships close to the people are strengthened, which allow them to follow the example and legacy of Andrés Manuel López Obradoris the right path to travel in 2024, he considered Citlalli Hernandez Mora.

The second on board of the party in power, stressed that the president himself has said that at the end of his term he will retire from public life and that, without a doubt, he said, will be a schism for locals and strangers.

We will lose the main political leader of our movement, the conductor, the moral leader, and that forces us to have more leadership by municipalities, by regions, by states, so that people see a bit of Andrés Manuel in each and every one of us.

In an exclusive interview for EL DEBATE, the also senator of the Republic, mentioned that, in her opinion, Brunette It emerged with three major objectives: to bring López Obrador to the presidency and implement a national project, “that is already underway, we achieved it, it took us a long time as a movement and decades as an organized people to reach this moment of change, but it is Probably the simplest of Morena’s objectives.

Another goal, he said, is to build a new political culture away from the vices of traditional politics “and we have not fully achieved that, because the processes of change take time and we are at that moment where the old does not die and the new is being born.” While the third objective is the revolution of consciences, he added, “because if the party, the leaders, the representatives are spoiled along the way, if there is a conscious people, there is no going back with the change in this country, I hope that Morena continues to be that party of the people, that party of just causes, that it clings to changing the political culture, that away from the vices of traditional politics and that we never stop being a movement that changes consciences, if we achieve that and strengthen leaderships and replicate the example that for many of us is López Obrador, I believe that this movement will have a long life and will continue to count with the trust of the people.

What is required to be a brunette?

It means being a person committed to your country, to your environment, being supportive, believing in an honest way of doing politics, with a new ethic, wanting to combat the vices of traditional politics, a lot of love for your neighbor, a lot of desire that this country get ahead and I would say a lot of commitment to the history and future of Mexico and especially to the people who need it most.

What is required to be a Morena candidate?

You need the support of the people, you need to build leadership, be in tune with the principles and ideals of Brunette, this is not so simple, because Morena is eight years old and the condition that makes us part of a party forces us to participate in elections and those are the problems of the parties, that sometimes, to win elections, competitive candidates are elected who are not necessarily They are totally in tune with the ideal principles, in this case, of Morena, but it seems to me that the challenge of Morena is a party on the rise, which has grown a lot, which has the trust of the majority of the people. It means having more and more candidates close to us, those ideal principles so that people see in us the option for change that we have been from the first day we participated in elections.

What characters stand out in Sinaloa and at the national level?

Without a doubt, the main representative of Morena in the state is the governor Ruben Rocha Moya, also a partner in the Senate. I see many young people in our movement, without a doubt our popular representatives, Senator Imelda Castroetc.

At the national level, the main reference for the transformation is Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but I would say that after the main political actors of Morena, are the possible successors: Marcelo Ebrard, Claudia Sheinbaum, Augusto López, Ricardo MonrealIt is very likely that one of them will be responsible for guiding the next stage of the transformation, but it makes me very happy to think that we do not have our hands or dozens of the figures of Morena, that is to say In every corner of this country there are people known or not known by the media, some in their communities, some in their territories, others more in public who strictly represent the principles and ideals of Morena and that speaks of a living party, of a party with cadres, of a party with leadership and of a party with a future in Sinaloa.

Citlalli Hernández Mora, Senator of the Republic. Photo: Discussion

Political analysts are already mentioning Senate prospects, including Merary Villegas and Imelda Castro who are with you today, what do you think of this mention?

It seems to me that it is a good sign to have two very good proposals, both Merary and Senator Imelda are companions of the movement, they have accompanied the transformation, both are very capable people, in the end it will be a poll that decides who will go to the Senate in 2024, but it seems to me that in both there is capacity, in both there is leadership, that the people decide through the survey. I am sure that Sinaloa will be well represented and Morena will also be in the Senate.

Do you like Imelda Castro as governor?

She could one day be governor of this state, without a doubt, it seems to me that she has the tables, the leadership, the support of the movement, of the party, a high possibility.

What do you think of the corcholatas of your party?

They all have their trajectories, their qualities, all the compañeros and compañeras are, without a doubt, people who have the capacity to lead the work or lead this country, the confidence of the president to do so and I trust that they will have the prudence to understand that only one person will win the survey, that the others will have to raise their hands to the winner, accompany the transformation process for the coming six-year term and continue to strengthen their leadership.

It seems to me that we are talking about professional politicians, about people who have the support of our movement and we are creating the conditions so that they have sufficient certainty so that there is no rupture and we walk in unity.

And in the morning?

It seems to me that the morning They are the most relevant communicative exercise in political life worldwide. Traditional political logic would make us think that the fact that a president exposes himself to public ridicule every day or every week for five days would be a process of wear and tear, however, it seems to me that thanks to the mornings, the president has a support of more than 60 percent of the population.

It is an exercise in transparency, accountability, political debate, a circular dialogue through the media and that, I believe, is here to stay.

Is there no lie and manipulation in the morning?

There are their own and conflicting truths, the president talks about his government action and the president debates politically and publicly with his adversaries, but the media can also respond and can raise, as they have done, I believe that for four years we have seen that the The president has backed down on some approaches thanks to the fact that the media make visible the opposite effect of some government action, we see the media arguing like we have never seen, with a force and freedom that we have never seen before in front of the president, but I think that this circular dialogue is precisely a dialogue of truths on both sides and that seems to me to be what the information has to be, that is why we need a more conscious people, because people will be able to differentiate between a truth said by a president or by a half and a lie, the same said by both sides and the important thing is that it be debated, that there are points found and that the citizenry in the end has the last word or the judgment on who to believe.

In your opinion, since morning there have been attacks on any sector?

I believe that the president provokes a political debate that allows him the social bond of support that he has, the complaint made by some media or owners of the media, the complaint made by some sectors of the oligarchy, the complaint made by even to foreign nations that want to influence more than our nation’s sovereignty allows, because sometimes it can be a strong complaint, a complaint that few politicians can make. It seems to me that he has his style.