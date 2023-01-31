The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) calls on employers to submit the application process on time next February “Determination of the Premium in Occupational Risk Insurance”.

This procedure is necessary to establish the premium with which employers will cover their quotas in the Work Risk Insurance during the period from March 1, 2023 to the last day of February 2024.

the IMSS recommends that employers carry out the procedure online, which turns out to be a great advantage since it reduces the time and resources required. In addition, the reception system is very intuitive and helps prevent errors during data capture.

The employers that are obliged to submit this procedure are those who hired workers during the period from January 1 to December 31, 2022 and whose determined premiums are different from those with which they were covering their installments in the immediately preceding period.

Too, employers who have not changed their activity during said period. On the other hand, employers with less than 10 average workers have the option of submitting their determination or contributing to the average premium for their class.

How to calculate and present the IMSS Work Risk Premium:

For premium calculation purposes, Employers must integrate the accident rate of their company based on the cases of work risks completed (accidents and illnesses) during the review period (2022).

This calculation should exclude accidents that occurred to workers during their transfer from home to the workplace or vice versa known as en route accidents.

The basic data required to make the determination are:

Number of work risk cases completed

Total subsidized days due to temporary disability

Sum of percentages of partial or total permanent disabilities

Number of deaths

Average number of workers exposed to risk during the review period.

In case of doubt, the employer sector is invited to visit the microsite of the Determination process published on the page www.imss.gob.mx/patrones/determinacionprima where you will find video tutorials, guides, a system for preparing the determination, hyperlinks and frequently asked questions.

They can also contact the telephone number 800 623 23 23 or the telephone number of the Subdelegation that corresponds to them to find out the dates and platforms through which assistance and orientation sessions will be transmitted.