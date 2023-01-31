After having started the Clausura 2023 on the right foot, by adding two wins by a landslide and forcefully, in the most recent games the tigers they have tied and this caused them to lose the general leadership, falling to third place in the competition.
And a fact that stands out is that in the games of matchday 3 and 4, respectively, the Mexican sebastian cordova He did not see activity, a situation that has bothered the footballer with the coach Diego Cocca.
And it is not for less, since the midfielder only adds 3 minutes so far in the contest, 1 against Santos Laguna and 2 against Pachuca, while in the last few games they have not seen any activity.
Since the arrival of Diego Cocca to the Tigres Córdova bench, he has been completely erased from the plans. Still last semester, at this point he already had 213 minutes, being a starter in 3 games and in another he entered the field of play as a substitute.
This Monday sebastian cordova and Cocca held a talk in which the coach asked for calm and patience for the soccer player and former national team. It is reported that the helmsman will be using Córdova in league games and Concachampions, where the feline team will be participating.
