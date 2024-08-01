Lens and Bayer Leverkusen will meet in a pre-season match that promises to be exciting and entertaining. Two teams that are fine-tuning their strategies and formations for the upcoming campaign.
RC Lens have been in impressive form, winning all four of their pre-season fixtures, while Bayer Leverkusen, under the management of Xabi Alonso, are looking to maintain the momentum of a historic domestic double last season. With both teams looking to hone their form and new signings eager to prove their worth, this game is shaping up to be a fascinating test of strength ahead of the official start of the season.
RC Lens are enjoying an exceptional pre-season, having won all four of their friendly matches so far. This solid performance has allowed them to experiment with different formations and tactics, giving game time to new signings and promising youngsters at the club. In addition, the club has secured the arrival of several important reinforcements, including a pair of solid defenders and a promising striker who is expected to add a hunger for goals to the team’s attack. Preparation is in full swing, with the clear aim of improving on the previous strong campaign in Ligue 1 and making a significant impact in European competitions.
Goalie: Koffi
Defenses: Ruben Aguilar, Gradit, Haidara, Chavez
Midfielders: Medina, Andy Diouf, Fulgini, Thomasson, Florian Sotoca
Forwards: Elye Wahi
Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen are meticulously preparing for next season after a historic campaign in which they won the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal double, falling just short of the treble by losing in the Europa League final to Atalanta. In their first pre-season game, they recorded a convincing win against Rot-Weiss-Essen, which has boosted the team’s confidence. During this pre-season, Leverkusen have been on top of the transfer market, securing the arrival of key players to strengthen their defence and attack. Among the new additions is Aleix García, who is expected to bring creativity and solidity to the midfield. In addition, the recovery of injured players from last season is underway, adding crucial depth to the squad. Xabi Alonso’s intensive training and meticulous strategy aim to maintain and improve the team’s performance in all competitions.
Goalie: Hradecky
Defenses: Belocian, Tapsoba, Kossounou
Midfielders: Aleix Gracia, Hofmann, Arthur Augusto, Amine Adli, Nathan Tella
Forwards: Terrier and Boniface
