Lamborghini will have two Huracán GT3 EVO2s competing in the GTD PRO Class at the 24h of Daytona, after a last-minute category change.

This is a decision that has been in the air for a few weeks now, now made official with an updated entry list that will see the #60 Iron Lynx car move up a level.

Initially the Toro car in yellow livery was supposed to take part in the first round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship in the GTD category, but with the inclusion of Matteo Cairoli and Romain Grosjean in the crew, together with Claudio Schiavoni and Matteo Cressoni, the change is was practically automatic.

In fact, by regulation, only one driver with a Platinum/Gold license is allowed in the GTD Class, as the group is reserved for formations that prefer Bronze and Silver competitors.

Photo by: Iron Lynx #60 Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Matteo Cairoli, Romain Grosjean, Claudio Schiavoni, Matteo Cressoni

Cairoli and Grosjean will be used by Lamborghini Squadra Corse in Florida on the Huracán #60 as the SC63 LMDh with which they will then debut at Sebring is not yet ready.

In this way, the Sant'Agata Bolognese company will be able to attack the GTD PRO category with two vehicles, given that the aforementioned #60 will join the #19 of the Iron Lynx entrusted to the other officials, Franck Perera/Jordan Pepper/Andrea Caldarelli /Mirko Bortolotti.

The GTD PRO Class thus goes to 13 cars in total, while in GTD we will see 23 cars at work. Here remain the #83 Lamborghinis of the Iron Dames, #45 of Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti and #78 of Forte Racing.

IMSA – 24h of Daytona: List of Entries