Inter Europol by PR1/Mathiasen Motorsport was forced to make a last-second lineup change in view of the 24h of Daytona, the first seasonal event of the IMSA SportsCar Championship which will be held starting from Saturday.

Clément Novalak in fact suffered a leg and hip injury following an accident in the pit lane during Free Practice 4 held late on Friday morning in Florida.

Without specifying the dynamics of the incident, the Polish-American team however admitted that the 23-year-old from Avignon, after the ritual visits to the medical center and more in-depth visits to the hospital, was not declared fit to take part in the race despite his condition they are not serious.

Pietro Fittipaldi has therefore been called up in his place, who will share the wheel of the Oreca #52 together with Nick Boulle, Jakub Śmiechowski and Tom Dillmann to attack the LMP2 class by starting from second place on the grid.

Photo by: Divulgacao #52 Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2-Gibson: Pietro Fittipaldi

“It is an unpleasant situation for the team and for Clément, who have done an excellent job of preparing for the 24 Hours of Daytona,” said Fittipaldi, who has already competed with Inter Europol in ELMS in 2022.

“I received a phone call from the team asking me to attend Daytona at the last minute and to arrive as soon as possible.”

“Fortunately, I have experience with this car and participated in last year's 24 Hours. It won't be an easy task, but I'm looking forward to the challenge and will do the best job I can for the team.”