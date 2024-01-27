Opera Review | Finland's current best sings in Karmeliittasisari of the National Opera

French opera is rarely performed in Finland, so Francis Poulenc's Carmelite Sisters is a welcome addition to the National Opera's basic repertoire.

Carmelite Sisters. Premiere 26 January 2024 at the Finnish National Opera. Music and libretto by Francis Poulenc, music direction by Hannu Lintu.

Well now! On Friday night, at the Finnish National Opera, you could hear such singing that it doesn't matter if it's better. The first premiere of spring, a French one Francis Poulenc (1899–1963) Carmelite Sisters-opera's soloists had managed to gather the current best of Finnish singers.

Marjukka Tepponen (Blance de la Forche) and Sanna Iljin (Constance), as also Pauliina Linnosaari (new object) and Tuija Knihtilä (Mother Marie) were exactly the right singers for their roles – and there were no complaints in the other performances either. The male roles were particularly touching Mika Pohjonen made by a deposed priest.

It is gratifying that the level of Finnish female singers in particular has risen significantly in recent years.

Marjukka Tepponen is just the right singer for the role of Blance de la Forche.

French opera is a rare treat in Finland, so Carmelite Sistersin the original language Dialogues des Carmelitesis a welcome addition to the basic program presented in the house.

For the last and only time by Georges Bernanos the work based on the play was seen at the Savonlinna Opera Festival as a visiting performance in 1999.

The events of the opera take place in the early 1790s in the aftermath of the great revolution in Ranka. Religion and the authority of the Church, as well as the privileges of the nobility, were poison to the revolutionary regime, which persecuted and practiced terror. Church property was confiscated and priests expelled, if not killed. The monasteries and their inhabitants experienced the same fate.

Mika Pohjonen plays an impressive role as a priest dismissed from his job.

In the year 1957 premiered at Milan's La Scala Carmelite Sisters is an opera with strong female characters. Events begin to take shape when the young noble girl Blance de la Forche decides to withdraw from the world, driven by her severe fears.

The opera focuses on religious contemplation, the central content of which is the fear of death and martyrdom. The opera is inspired by real events: in 1794, eleven sisters of a Carmelite convent were martyred in the town of Compiègne near Paris.

In the French way, Poulenc has written music in which the meaning of the text has been emphasized. The opera progresses as a dialogic flow of recitatives by Claude Debussy Pelléas and Mélisande -like an opera, and you won't hear big arias, for example. Even though the music is tonal, loose and easy to listen to, sometimes the attention is strained: there is simply too much religious discussion for the uninitiated.

As a composer Poulenc, who was horrified by the modernism of the 1950s, carelessly mixes different styles and refers to, for example, church music and jazz, but the most important thing about the opera's music is its extremely rich color scheme – again following the French tradition.

A screenplay that is By Pierre-André Weitz handwriting, on the other hand, is so reduced and gray that the association with the all-too-familiar modernist concrete brutalism to Finns cannot be avoided. Olivier Pyn in the direction, only a few stage elements supporting the storytelling have remained, and in them Christian symbolism dominates. A lot goes by if the work is not already familiar.

A few clichés have gotten lost: for example, the nuns sit at the table in a familiar setting, by Leonardo da Vinci (1452–1519) Last Supper imitating. Py also offers bold solutions: the nuns sat with their backs to the audience on several occasions, and the shocking death scene of the monastery's object is insightfully shown from above, from a bird's eye view. Johanna Rusanen role work as a sister who is wavering in her faith and facing her last moments is unparalleled.

The stage image created by Pierre-André Weitz is reduced and gray. In the remaining stage elements, Christian symbolism dominates.

If the first two acts contain dramaturgical idleness, the same cannot be said for the third, which ends with the shocking sacrificial death of the nuns. However, the composer gives hope for something better, because it is written in the music Salve Regina -hymn to holiday pastoral music, which as a stylistic convention refers to the resurrection and paradise.

The promise of resurrection is also included in the scene. The swish of the guillotine murders one sister after another, but an unimaginably beautiful picture of the starry sky has appeared in the background, towards which the nuns are wandering with outstretched hands.

Corresponding choir master Marge Mehilane, assistant choir master Tatu Erkkilä. The choir and orchestra of the Finnish National Opera. Directed by Olivier Py, assistant director Daniel Izzo, set and costumes Pierre-André Weitz, lighting Bertrand Killy. Cast: Marjukka Tepponen, Sanna Iljin, Jeni Packalen, Johanna Rusanen, Pauliina Linnosaari, Tuija Knihtilä, Ida Wallén, Markus Nieminen, Tuomas Katajala, Mika Pohjonen, Aarne Pelkonen, Juha-Pekka Mitjonen, Jasper Leppänen, Arto Hosio.

Sanna Iljin and Marjukka Tepponen.

Correction 1/27/2024 at 10:34 AM: Corrected incorrect presentation date.

Correction 1/27/2024 at 10:53 AM: Edited the section that mentions the guillotine swish. From the text you could previously get the impression that the sound of the guillotine comes from the tape. The sound is played from backstage.