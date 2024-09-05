Cadillac Racing will have three V-Series.Rs on the track for the 2025 IMSA SportsCar Championship season.

Following the departure of Chip Ganassi Racing, Wayne Taylor Racing will return to the General Motors brand to run a pair of Dallara-chased LMDhs in the GTP class.

The third car, which will be taken care of by Action Express Racing, has been confirmed without any surprises, while the official driver line-ups will be announced later.

“Cadillac Racing is thrilled to run an expanded three-car program in the 2025 IMSA Championship. Wayne Taylor Racing and Action Express Racing bring decades of proven racing and engineering expertise, and we look forward to continued success on the track,” said GM Chairman Mark Reuss.

#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Pipo Derani, Jack Aitken Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

For WTR, it is a return to the manufacturer that accompanied it in many victories before switching to Acura for 2021.

“I am very excited to be returning to the Cadillac family. Having worked with GM for so many years, with so many wins and titles, and having enjoyed a fantastic relationship with them, this global program we have put together could not be more exciting,” said Wayne Taylor, team principal.

“We have exciting things in store and I look forward to discussing our business relationship in the coming months.”

There is also great enthusiasm at AXR, the team that holds the title, in the continuation of the relationship: “We are thrilled that Cadillac has chosen us again to represent its iconic brand,” said team manager Gary Nelson.

“I have worked closely with GM throughout my motorsports career. We have always been impressed with the people we work with at Cadillac. We are excited to compete for wins and championships at the highest level of sportscar racing in America.”