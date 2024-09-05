Fires | The police are concerned about the stadium fire in Oulunkylä: “To be honest, it’s been difficult”

Fires|The Oulunkylä stadium fire investigation continues.

Police on Wednesday published a photo of a person who has been moving around the Mustapekka arena in Oulunkylä, Helsinki, around the time of the fire in July. As of Thursday early afternoon, there has been no hint that the person has been identified.

“There have been some hints. They and the names are being analyzed, but nothing like that has been said by anyone to be the one. In other words, there has not been such a sure tip”, head of investigation, crime commissioner Jukka Larkio tells.

According to Larkio, the only certain information is that the movement of the person in question near the scene has a temporal and local connection to the fire.

Larkio emphasizes that nothing can be said for sure until the person is reached and possibly found out if he saw anything.

All overall, the investigation into the cause of the fire has not progressed very far.

“To be honest, it has been difficult.”

The police are no longer conducting investigations in the stadium area. The demolition permit was already issued on August 19.

“The area was covered as well as it could be covered. When the roof had collapsed on top of it, it was terribly inconvenient [tutkimista]. It burned almost to the end,” says Larkio.

In addition, it has been almost two months since the fire (July 13). The passage of time is not on the side of the investigation. However, no lines of inquiry have been closed. Still options are both deliberately ignited and not intentionally ignited.

“Exactly like this. Both options are open.”

The Mustapekka arena is the home field of IF Gnistan, which plays in the Veikkausliiga, and also the training ground for the Juniors. After the fire, Gnistan has played its home matches at the Bolt Arena.