Tragedy shakes New Orleans: at least 10 people have died and 30 have been injured after a multiple hit-and-run shooting on Bourbon Street. The authorities continue to work on the ground, where “improvised explosives” have been found in the pick up used by the perpetrator, who died after the shootout with the police.

“Improvised explosive devices have been found and we are working to confirm if they are devices viable or not“, confirmed Alethea Duncan, deputy special agent in charge of the FBI office in New Orleans. However, the officer has not offered more details about this finding.

These artifacts could be an important clue to clarify the circumstances of what happened and the perpetrator’s motive. At first, the city’s mayor, LaToya Cantrell, has stated that It was a terrorist attack. as collected cnn.

However, shortly after, an FBI agent denied this claim, stating “it was not a terrorist act.” Therefore, the attacker’s motivations are still unclear. However, the authorities have confirmed that the man has acted “intentionally”which rules out that it could be an accident.

“This was a man driving a pickup truck very fast, and his behavior was very intentional. I was trying to run over as many people as possible.“said Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick. “It was not about driving under the influence of alcohol,” she concluded emphatically. Given this situation, investigations to try to clarify the facts continue.