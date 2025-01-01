When the hand of Saint Teresa guided Franco and the virgins’ cloaks were shields against the republican bombs

When the civil war began—July 17, 1936—a new time began in Spain in which almost anything was possible. The republican bombs did not explode in the basilica of Pilar in Zaragoza, the virgins’ cloaks became anti-aircraft shields for the cities, the patron saint of Ceuta interceded to facilitate the landing of the African troops on the peninsula, there were those who listened to the body of Santiago riding alongside the troops of the rebel side on the way to a new “reconquest”… while the uncorrupted hand of Saint Teresa guided the decisions of the imminent dictator, Francisco Franco.

The repression of the Falange in the towns in the post-Franco war: “They were in charge of keeping each neighbor under control”

These and other supposedly supernatural and miraculous facts have been compiled in a detailed study that demonstrates how the relics “had a determining role in the construction of Franco’s legitimacy” and were used, again and again, to stimulate the “supernatural power” of the leader. But, beyond fulfilling this providential function for the rebels, these “artifacts” completed numerous tasks: from promoting Catholic worship and creating spaces for pilgrimage to obtaining economic resources and even promoting “benign acts of nature,” such as the rain or the healing of the wounded.

In Franco’s obsession with legitimizing a dictatorship that would last almost four decades. The dictator “always looked for popular, banal spaces, instead of intellectual ones.” The precision corresponds to César Rina Simón, professor of Contemporary History at the UNED, who a couple of years ago already analyzed, together with his colleague Claudio Hernández Burgos, the appropriation of popular celebrations by the regime at work The Franco regime went to party (University of Valencia). In this case, the specialist has identified two reasons why Francisco Franco contributed to the potential of the relics. “They were interesting because they represented the past: the Golden Age, the Empire… and Franco came to restore that,” Rina points out. But also for the sacred legitimation that he longed to obtain. “The majority of the bishops sign documents in favor of Franco, but on the national side they understood that it was not enough to just have a pastoral letter, but that sacred objects had to be placed in public space to legitimize the regime,” he points out.

In the article The mobilization of relics during the civil warwhich publishes the academic journal Social Historythe author analyzes the most obvious cases of the use of vestiges of a religious nature and miraculous powers. Of all of them, the most popular is the one that the dictator himself made from the incorrupt hand of Saint Teresa, which he took as “war booty” during the war, and which he appropriated until the day he died. It is known that Franco’s troops, led by the soldier Queipo de Llano, seized the limb of the Avila saint – her body had been dismembered to promote devotion through her relics – in the office of a republican leader, when they took the province of Malaga. Now, instead of returning the piece to its legitimate owners—the nuns of a convent in Ronda—Franco took it as his own, to take advantage of its power (or powers). “It was a very powerful relic, the hand represents power, command, and the dictator used it to finally legitimize himself; It is the incorrupt hand of the most important saint in the country and he made decisions, government actions, in dialogue with her,” explains the professor.

An unsuccessful claim

So far, what is already known. César Rina also provides a less known historiographical fact. “The legitimate owners of the hand, during the war, the post-war period and after Franco died, did not stop demanding the return of the relic; The nun who insisted on it the most, María de Cristo, even eventually asked for it to cure herself of an illness, but the dictator never returned it,” the researcher reveals. But did the leader really believe in the inspiring power of the incorrupt limb, or was it just a public theatricalization? “There is a fact that suggests that, indeed, he believed in the importance of the hand: beyond the fact that he did not return it for decades, Franco took it to the Meirás manor every time he went on vacation,” explains César Rina. Upon the dictator’s death, the family agreed to reinstate the hand, but not before immortalizing its close connection with Franco: on the wrist, at the height of the watch, they stamped the image of the laureate cross of Saint Ferdinand that the leader received after winning the civil strife.





The veneration of relics—which the study has identified throughout the country, especially from the rebellious cities—had special prominence in places of pilgrimage, where the cult took on state dimensions: from the Basilica of Pilar, in Zaragoza, to the remains of the Apostle, in Santiago de Compostela. Thus, during the civil war, everything was susceptible to becoming a relic.

This is the case of the flag, after its replacement by Franco, staged in Seville on August 15, 1936. “The flag took on the dimension of a relic, because it was given a historical and sacred meaning,” he specifies. Although the main relic was the body of José Antonio Primo de Rivera, “the main fallen one.” You just have to stop at the shocking snapshots of the transfer of his body from Alicante to the monastery of El Escorial. “José Antonio becomes the main relic of the regime, to the point that the Franco victory festivities do not end in May 1939 in Madrid, but in November of that year, when the transfer is completed,” Rina Simón points out. The funeral procession included the representation of the Church and the Falange, who parade escorting the coffin, carried on a litter and completely covered in black. “It resembles the burial of Jesus Christ,” interprets the historian.

It was not, by any means, the only staging. The victors did not hesitate to publicly wear symbols that referred to a supposed glorious past. Thus, for example, you can see the future Minister of the Interior, Ramón Serrano Súñer, carrying the sword of Saint Ferdinand in a religious parade held in Seville. The events for Franco’s victory in Madrid mobilized the country’s most outstanding historical and religious relics: from the Holy Ark of Oviedo or the banner of San Isidoro de León to the chains of Las Navas de Tolosa or the lantern of the ship captained by Juan of Austria in Lepanto. “All these objects were impregnated with the spirit of the crusade and the patriotic epic of the reconquest and the Empire that had inspired the uprising, the victory and the new state,” describes the work included in the publication. Social History.





The arrests and the mutilations

Likewise, the belief in the miraculous power of objects encouraged the soldiers of the rebel side to carry all types of protective equipment. Without a doubt, the most popular were the detentes, a type of patches that were placed on the uniform (at chest height), and which took their name from one of the most common texts that accompanied them: “Stop, bullet ”. From the very outbreak of the conflict, the nationalist press promoted the paranormal power of these patches, giving daily publicity to news such as “a detente deflected the bullet” or “the bullet entered, but, miraculously, it did not enter.” done harm.” The prints were another of those artifacts that compile the work of César Rina. Of all of them, one gained special popularity due to its unique character. This was the case of the soldier Antonio Molle, tortured and turned into a martyr when he found, a year and a half after his burial, that the body remained incorrupt. The requetés—a Carlist paramilitary organization—decided to promote his cult by printing prints with his portrait.

The extensive cult of relics eventually incorporated mutilations during the war. “It was a sign of having given a part of your body, a relic, for Spain,” interprets César Rina. This is how the mutilated will occupy prominent places in public celebrations and will have a reserved place on the platform at any celebration. “It was important to make them visible: the severed legs and mutilated arms were not hidden, but on the contrary,” says Rina. What’s more, the mutilated occupied the second step in the delivery of the national victory, after the deceased. And at the head of all of them, Millán Astray, founder of the Legion, lame, one-armed and with his face severely mutilated after being shot. The mutilated, therefore, had not given their lives for victory, but “a part of our body.”

The Government will repair, together with Miguel Hernández, the memory of the anti-Francoist Enrique Ruano and the militia member ‘Maricuela’







Today, the messages, the slogans, of the conflict and the subsequent dictatorship have regained their ascendancy. Professor César Rina identifies some of these proclamations in extreme right-wing political formations. “The European extreme right starts from a nostalgic model: it feels nostalgia for a time that no one knows very well what it is, an idealized period that is different in each country,” he acknowledges. “They present themselves as repairers of this time, taking religion as a resource; I am thinking, for example, of the demonstrations that took place recently in Ferraz, which began with the recitation of the rosary; also, in the link between the cross and the flag, the recourse to the past or imperial glories,” exemplifies the professor of Contemporary History at UNED.