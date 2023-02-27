February 27, 2023 21:27

A man was sentenced to a year in prison in Spain for slapping his wife during a live broadcast on the “Tik Tok” network, in a rare decision because the victim did not want to file a complaint, the court that decided the case announced Monday. In a ruling issued on Monday, the Court of the City of Syria in northern Spain considered the accused guilty of abuse and violence against women. The incident occurred on the night of January 27-28 in the city of Syria. While participating in a “battle” during a live broadcast on TikTok with three friends in front of a virtual audience of thousands of people, a woman was slapped hard enough that her head began to shake and her hair began to fly. This slap caused the victim to cry, according to the court’s decision. And the court ruling stated that “the accused publicly and blatantly assaulted his wife in front of thousands of people with the intention of harming her physical integrity and humiliating her in public. Although this did not cause her any injury, it constitutes intuitive and realistic mistreatment.” The judge who issued the verdict indicated that in crimes of violence based on gender, “it is not necessary to file a complaint by the victim, and the sentence can be pronounced by simply recording the facts.” This clarification is important because during the trial, the accused refused to answer the charge and the victim defended her husband.

