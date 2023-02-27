Thanks to Verstappen, at least extra fans will be added! Does it do well!

Formula 1 is a bit of a separate sport. There is a mechanical aspect to it. However good the drivers may be, the potential is in many cases limited by the equipment they drive. This ensures that every now and then there is a world champion in a superior car who could never do it in another car.

All very understandable, but it is difficult to explain to a neutral person what is so nice about F1. According to the big boss of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, Max Verstappen single-handedly ensures that a whole horde of fans have joined. He says that in an interview with The Telegraph.

Verstappen good for extra fans

Then you would think that they are mainly Dutch fans. That’s not quite the case. Yes, a lot of Dutch people watch Formula 1. Last year, 1 in 2 Dutch people watched an F1 race!

There were 9 million unique viewers in total in 2022. But according to Domenicali, Max Verstappen has ensured that more fans have been added worldwide.

Of course, it’s been the great Lewis Hamilton show for a long time. What he has achieved is almost unprecedented. It is true that there was hardly any battle with Lewis in the Mercedes. Only in 2016 and 2021 should Lewis Hamilton really have had to fight for the world title.

Need more world stars

Domenicali believes that Formula 1 needs more world stars. At the moment there are two, according to him: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. That is also one of the reasons why the higher lords of F1 insisted that Max Verstappen also participate in Drive to Survive.

In the past two years, Verstappen was not present in the rather scripted documentary where one is looking for struggle, tension and sensation that are not actually there.

Speaking of Drive to Survive: what does Verstappen actually think of it? He informs that GPBlog. This season, Verstappen has given a half-hour interview. They have to make something of that at DTS.

Verstappen does not know whether he will also watch the program. As world champion, Max thinks he should take part in the show, but watching is another matter. So he doesn’t really seem to be a fan.

