Legal Adviser Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif stressed that the UAE is a country of love and tolerance and its religion is a religion of moderation and coexistence, so there is no life for any fanaticism or extremism of any kind, whether intellectual or ideological, or even because of gender or language. And the nervousness that we must discard (let it go, for it stinks).

Al-Sharif said in today’s episode, within the episodes published by “Emirates Today” newspaper, through its platforms, to raise awareness of the newly issued laws, that Decree Law No. Or data on a computer network or information technology means for the benefit of a terrorist group, group, association, organization, or illegal body for a terrorist purpose, and the penalty for that is temporary imprisonment for a period of no less than 10 years and not more than 25 years and a fine of no less than two million dirhams and no more than 25 years. More than four million dirhams.

Al-Sharif stressed that these acts are crimes against state security, security and social peace in the country, so there are other consequential penalties, such as confiscating the tools of crime, ordering the convict to be placed under electronic surveillance or depriving him of using any information network, and closing the violating site, other than the possibility of ruling with any more severe penalty. It may be contained in another law, depending on the gravity of the act or the effects of the crime, at the discretion of the court.

He added that our message in this episode is that what we have seen during the past decade of extremist groups infiltrating the minds of young people in terms of religion, which among them is innocent, and spreading destructive ideas through suspicious sites. Nothing but ruin.

He stressed that the state provides all channels of enlightenment and sound thought, and regulates the establishment of associations according to laws that guarantee their oversight and the safety of their goals and purposes. Without discrimination based on religion, gender, or language, and God protects the country and the people from all evil and evil.



