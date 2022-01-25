HS Environment Dairy products are a major source of emissions, but now Finns are promised zero-emission cheese and milk – “Requires some kind of miracle,” says the researcher

Emissions from milk production focus on grassland cultivation and manure and methane from cows.

Finns milk producers have promised large quantities to consumers – namely zero-emission milk.

Valio promises to zero emissions from its entire value chain, ie the journey of milk from the grass to the table, by 2035. The cheese gate promises to halve its emissions relative to production by 2030. Arla, on the other hand, promises to reduce its emissions last year by 30 percent by 2025. On dairy land, this figure will be 25 percent by 2025.

The goals are ambitious and important. Dairy products account for about 20 percent of Finnish food’s carbon dioxide emissions. Meat, on the other hand, accounts for about 40 percent. So the promises made by dairy farmers really matter.

At the moment, however, Dairies are just beginning their process.

Consumer from the point of view, everything is still complicated. Even if milk cans are labeled with a carbon footprint, it is very difficult to deduce from the chapter what it really says. In addition, it is virtually impossible for the consumer to compare different brands.

The choice of the lowest-emission milk is also hampered by the fact that companies calculate their carbon footprint in slightly different ways. There is no uniform system and no agreement on which matters should ultimately be counted in a liter of milk – there are hundreds of choices to be made.

It is also difficult to claim that Finnish milk production would somehow be significantly ahead of the rest of the world, as the results of emission calculations in different countries are not automatically comparable.

In Mäntsälä

In milk production the vast majority of emissions, over 90%, come from primary production, ie dairy farms. There are three things at the center: manure, methane and peatlands.

If it is decided to include the use of peatlands in the emissions from milk production, this will be the most significant factor. About half of all agricultural emissions come from peatlands, although peatland is only about ten percent of the cultivated area.

Of course, emissions from peatland are not the sole responsibility of dairy farms, but are used in all Finnish agriculture.

Simplified, the use of peatlands means that, especially in the northern part of Finland, fields have been cleared of soil with a surface layer of peat. Cultivation and cultivation of peatland releases carbon dioxide bound to peat into the atmosphere.

Specialist Researcher at the Natural Resources Center (Luke) Juha-Matti Katajajuuren according to him, it would be realistic and also desirable that at least the least profitable peatland hectares be abandoned and no new fields be cleared on peatland.

Valio’s carbon neutral milk chain manager Juha Nousiainen estimates that one in five hectares of Valio ‘s fields could be such low – yielding peatland. However, according to Nousiainen, a national solution should be found to compensate for the losses, some financial incentive.

Thus, peatland is unlikely to be eliminated, at least in the near future, which is why dairy farmers are focusing on reducing emissions from farming by training coal farmers.

The cost of milk production has almost doubled in the last year. One of the major items in Jyrki Peltola’s farm is fuel oil used in machinery.

Land use in addition, emissions from milk production are caused by cow dung. Manure is a good fertilizer on the one hand, and a problem on the other.

Dairy farmers see biogas as a solution, which can be made from almost any organic material, including cow droppings.

For example, Juustoportti opened two biogas power plants last year. Valio has several power plants and has also set up a joint venture with the St1 energy company around biogas. Arla, on the other hand, is currently experimenting with biogas production on farms.

Arla’s vision is that in the future, the milk collection truck will refuel not only milk but also biogas on the farms.

If, in the future, biogas were to replace petrol as a fuel for dairy cars and fuel oil, for example, it would also reduce the carbon footprint of milk.

In Mäntsälä holding a dairy farm Jyrki Peltola has been considering investing in its own biogas plant for 15 years. Peltola’s three passenger cars have been converted into biogas cars.

With manure from Peltola’s cows, it would be possible to move the farm’s machines and keep the farm and several neighboring houses in electricity. In addition to the farm’s emissions, biogas production would reduce the huge increase in electricity and fuel costs.

At the moment, Peltola is only thinking about the price of the plant.

The widespread introduction of biogas on farms is still a dream come true, and there are challenges to the profitability of production. For example, transporting manure to a plant is poorly worthwhile, as the manure comes with a huge amount of water.

Future options could be small biogas plants on the sides of barns or larger plants in the middle of farm concentrations.

Pooping in addition, the cow chews when it turns grass into milk. Rumination produces methane, one of the greenhouse gases.

Rumination, like manure, is part of the cow and it is not possible to reset its emissions without ceasing production. However, methane emissions have been reduced through the breeding of cows and the development of feeding.

According to Valio, methane emissions per liter of milk have fallen by 36 percent over the past 60 years. In practice, the change has been achieved by breeding animals into the most productive ones and optimizing the cow’s diet.

Arla also says that she has studied the matter, and with a new type of feeding, the carbon footprint of the cow’s metabolism can be reduced by another 20 percent.

According to Luke and official greenhouse gas inventories, methane emissions from Finnish agriculture have hardly decreased in the last ten years. In the longer term, for example over the last 30 or 60 years, emissions have decreased significantly.

Climate change is only one part of the effects of human activity on nature. In addition to greenhouse gas emissions, attention must be paid to the eutrophication of nature and the loss of diversity.

In particular, eutrophication of water bodies can be reduced by minimizing the run-off of nutrients applied to fields into rainwater. One way, for example, is to place manure directly in the ground.

A cow may well have a positive effect on biodiversity, but to achieve this, a cow must be allowed to graze outdoors. Positive preliminary research results have been obtained from the use of forest pastures.

Arlan’s Purchasing Director for Finland Sami Kilpeläinen calls the grazing cow a “biodiversity superthe”.

In addition to grazing, smaller but important activities include the use of multi-species and flowering grass, the planting of flower beds and the installation of birdhouses.

Milk producer in addition to what they do in their own chain, one option is to offset emissions elsewhere. So far, only Juustoportti has left Finnish milk producers to compensate for emissions.

According to the company, dairy products marked ‘Free Cow’s Milk’ in the cheese gate are carbon-neutral, which does not mean that their production does not cause emissions. The cheese gate has decided to compensate for its emissions, for example, by planting trees on the equator.

Director of the Cheese Gate Niklas Middle Kasari says the company ‘s tactic is to first reduce its carbon footprint, then reduce it and finally offset it. It’s about a ring that always starts all over again.

Keski-Kasari emphasizes that compensation must be good for nature in all respects and that projects must be certified. The person making the compensation must also not forget the deeds in his or her own chain.

Arla, Valio, Maitomaa and Milk Triangle do not compensate for their emissions. Valio does not rule out compensation as an alternative, but Valio will only start compensating for emissions when everything possible has been done in its own production. Arla has a negative attitude towards compensation.

“We don’t like it [päästöjen] compensation in Finland as a sustainable solution in any way, ”says Arlan Sami Kilpeläinen.

Dairy farmers hope that the nutritional value of the product will be included in the debate on food emissions in the future. Emissions per kilo of cucumber are considerably lower than per kilo of cheese, but so is the nutritional content of the cucumber.

In addition to the progress of scientific research, new innovations and concrete actions, emotions also affect the achievement of milk producers’ goals.

As the greatest emission burden is generated on farms, activities must also take place there. When talking about people’s livelihoods, feelings and attitudes cannot be avoided.

According to dairy farmers, farms’ attitudes towards reform and climate change vary, as do farm-specific emissions.

To milk Markku Iivonen according to “the mind changes when results come”. According to Iivonen, many farmers have noticed that actions that reduce emissions also reduce costs.

This is also the view in Mäntsälä, where Peltola points out that production efficiency reduces emissions and it is in the interests of all farms to do their job as efficiently as possible.

The farm in Latola has been in the possession of the Jyrki Peltola family for three generations.

Let’s drink in the future, for example in 2035, green or zero-emission milk? Or can zero-emission cheese really be spread on the bread?

According to Arlan Sami Kilpeläinen, the goal is possible if the positive effects of carbon sequestration in the fields are included in the calculations.

In addition to reducing emissions, the cheese gate believes in compensation, which will already lead to zero decisions.

However, Juha-Matti Katajajuuri of the Natural Resources Center is stalling. Without compensation, the only realistic way is to sequester large amounts of emissions into the soil.

“Science, when you look at it, it’s pretty hard. It takes some kind of miracle. ”

However, juniper root reminds that if milk producers manage to reduce their emissions by at least a few tens of percent in the near future, the impact will be significant.

“As a researcher, I think that hardly any industry can neutralize its emissions, but the fact that a large reduction without compensation is achieved through its own actions is a completely insane move and takes us towards more sustainable production or consumption.”