Osasuna dominated a missing person Valladolid to add three valuable points thanks to the goals of the Chimy Avila and Moi Gomez that serve the Navarrese to reach the barrier of 20 points and return to the path of victory, in a game that had a previous one in the middle of fights between the fans.

The defensive approach pacheta to try to knock down Osasuna, he was quickly deactivated by some rojillos who came out launched for three new points.

Torró warned finishing a move without the expected success before El Sadar celebrated the first. rock table He knocked down Manu Sánchez inside the area with a grotesque mistake due to his defensive action, his experience and because it was the 10th minute. Chimy Avila was the executioner.

The Argentine used the instep to hit him with power low towards the left post of Masip’s goal. The Catalan goalkeeper prevented his team from being thrashed at halftime. seven minutes later, Aymar Oroz stole the ball in the opposite field to give the ball to Moi Gomez.



The center midfielder temporized and shot at the short post. With some uncertainty, the VAR confirmed the second.

All good in the game

Osasuna was a hurricane and Valladolid could not connect. He had to row with all his might to reach the break with options for the second half. Rubén Peña hit him with his soul from outside the area without the necessary aim. The end of the first 45 minutes was reached with the match on track for Jagoba Arrasate’s team.

The film looked bad for Valladolid. Also, Aitor Fernández showed his feline qualities to avoid Weissman 2-1. Pacheta’s tactical change improved his team while Osasuna danced to the tune of Aimar and Moi, two players who capitalized on their offensive adventures. Impeccable. Kike García replaced Chimy in ’76.

The striker from Cuenca had a double chance in two minutes. In the second one, the ball skimmed the post. Good intention of the number ’18’. The changes of the vallisoletanos did not arise effect. Fans displaced to Pamplona They saw a bad game of theirs after the two days in which their team more than fulfilled.

tough fighting

Osasuna seems to have recovered its best sensations two days after finishing the first part of the championship.

However, the fans of both teams got involved in a big fight, which tormented the neighbors of the stadium before the game.

The images show serious clashes in a pitched battle that the authorities could not prevent.

