Saturday, November 5, 2022
Sensitive images: brutal beating of a father to his tennis player daughter, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 31, 2022
in Sports
Assault on tennis player

Assault on a tennis player.

Assault on tennis player.

It happened at the Star club in Belgrade.

In the sport Incredible things happen, but this video in which a father beats up his tennis player daughter in training has no history.

The complaint was made in Serbian Igor Juricwho has been characterized as an activist against child abuse.

In the video it is seen that a father grabs her against his daughter in a tennis practice, assaults her in an incredible way.

Who are they?

It happened in the Red Star Belgrade clubin which the player trains and in which her father, both of Chinese origin, resides in Serbia.

It is seen that the parent recriminates, first, his daughter, but seconds later he goes on top of her and hits her.

In a statement, Juric said that the two people have already been identified and that the parents were reported to the authorities.

The names of the two people involved in the event are not yet publicly known, which once again denounces the pressure to which sports children are subjected by their parents.
Sports

