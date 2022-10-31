Sensitive images: brutal beating of a father to his tennis player daughter, video

In the sport Incredible things happen, but this video in which a father beats up his tennis player daughter in training has no history.

The complaint was made in Serbian Igor Juricwho has been characterized as an activist against child abuse.

(The league home runs are ready: Santa Fe and Millonarios, in the same group)

(Colombia, world champion! The women’s futsal team crowns the feat)

In the video it is seen that a father grabs her against his daughter in a tennis practice, assaults her in an incredible way.

Who are they?

It happened in the Red Star Belgrade clubin which the player trains and in which her father, both of Chinese origin, resides in Serbia.

It is seen that the parent recriminates, first, his daughter, but seconds later he goes on top of her and hits her.

In a statement, Juric said that the two people have already been identified and that the parents were reported to the authorities.

The names of the two people involved in the event are not yet publicly known, which once again denounces the pressure to which sports children are subjected by their parents.

(Home runs of the League: the A, heart attack; the B, even… Analysis)(Last date of the League: Santa Fe, first; Millos, inside; Nacional, eliminated)

Još jedno brutalno nasilje oca nad ćerkom. Dobio sam informaciju da je u pitanju porodica koja dolazi iz Kine. Podnećemo krivičnu prijavu i protiv ovog monstruma. pic.twitter.com/CrU7g0JcwU — Igor Juric (@lojzija) October 28, 2022

Sports