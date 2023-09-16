CM Punk, superstar WWEis the center of controversy, because in a video you can see how he harms himself to deceive his rival.

Wrestling fans have long asked about the authenticity of the fights, but this video says it all.

What happened

“A few weeks ago, CM Punk was fired from AEWbut before this event, he was captured in the controversial action, which would have taken place at an event that took place in England,” said Millennium.com.

And he added: “A controversial video has emerged through social networks in which CM Punk is seen doing a curious method to draw blood from his head in order to appear damaged by the fight.”

The media states that “the video was taken at the function AEW All In Londonwhich took place on August 27, at the Estadio de Wembleywhere he had his last event as a member of this company.”

He warns that “the controversy arose when the material came to light where CM Punk is observed under the television broadcast table of the function, but what caught attention is that he hits himself with an object on the forehead in order to let blood flow from his face.”

Then, when he comes out from under the table, his rival punches him, but he already has blood on his face.

