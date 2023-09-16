Genoa – Change of formation for Alberto Gilardino against Napoli he switches to 4-4-2 and sends Koni De Winter onto the pitch from the first minute: the Belgian’s debut for the rossoblù in a sold-out stadium. Spaniard Martin returns to start from the first minute on the left-handed out, with Mexican Vasquez, fresh from two close commitments with the national team and an intercontinental trip, taking a seat on the bench. De Winter, Bani and Dragusin complete the department. With the aim of containing Kvara’s gusts, there will be space for Sabelli in midfield on the right while in attack there will be the Retegui-Gudmundsson duo with Malinovskyi ready to make his contribution as the game progresses.

Usual 4-3-3, however, for Rudi Garcia who fields Elmas up front from the first minute in place of Politano who recovered from his injury at the last minute and sits on the bench. The Norwegian Ostigard returns to Ferraris as a starter. In defense on the left-handed out Mario Rui in place of Oliveira.

The official lineups:

Genoa (4-4-2): 1 Martinez; 4 De Winter, 13 Bani, 5 Dragusin, 3 Martin; 20 Sabelli, 8 Strootman, 47 Badelj, 32 Frendrup; 19 Retegui, 11 Gudmundsson

Napoli (4-3-3): 1 Meret; 22 Di Lorenzo, 55 Ostigard, 5 Juan Jesus, 6 Mario Rui; 99 Anguissa, 68 Lobotka, 20 Zielinski; 7 Elmas, 9 Osimhen, 77 Kvaratskhelia