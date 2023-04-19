Great Bolzano Foxes in the final series of the Ice Hockey League, the international championship that sees Italian (Brunico and Asiago), Austrian, Slovenian and Hungarian teams competing. In game 6 of the final against Red Bull Salzburg, the red and whites trailed 3-2 in the series and with their backs to the wall, after winning game 5 at home on Sunday in the third overtime for 4-3, this evening they repeated themselves with the same score (0-2, 2-2, 1-0) in Salzburg, bringing the series back to a draw. A game that Glen Hanlon’s men dominated for the first two halves, with braces from Dustin Gazley and goals from Mike Halmo and, the decisive one, from captain Daniel Frank, while there were 28 saves from Sam Harvey.