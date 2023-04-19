The Foxes, after winning game-5, tie the series again against the Austrian Red Bulls. Brace from Gazley, decisive goal from Captain Frank
Great Bolzano Foxes in the final series of the Ice Hockey League, the international championship that sees Italian (Brunico and Asiago), Austrian, Slovenian and Hungarian teams competing. In game 6 of the final against Red Bull Salzburg, the red and whites trailed 3-2 in the series and with their backs to the wall, after winning game 5 at home on Sunday in the third overtime for 4-3, this evening they repeated themselves with the same score (0-2, 2-2, 1-0) in Salzburg, bringing the series back to a draw. A game that Glen Hanlon’s men dominated for the first two halves, with braces from Dustin Gazley and goals from Mike Halmo and, the decisive one, from captain Daniel Frank, while there were 28 saves from Sam Harvey.
Friday in Bolzano
—
On Friday, in a Palaonda in Bolzano which, as in game 5, is already sold out (6,800 spectators), the decisive match will be staged, the best way to conclude what is the 90th year of history of the red and white club. This is the fourth time in 10 years that Bolzano has played the final of the international championship, the third time against the Red Bulls, who always came out defeated in the two previous matches.
