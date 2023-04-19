Something that is well known is the process of change through which the universe of movies of DC. since new managers arrived last year, among them stands out neither more nor less than James Gunn. And that has led to the announcement of new films like Superman: Legacywhich apparently is on the right track.

Through a publication of Twitter, Gunn gave fans a look at the cover art for the script, revealing that the costumes, production design, and more are now in the works. This is followed by a legend that he states he is proud to participate in this project, thus mentioning that he will honor being part of the legacy of the flagship character of DC.

I’m honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #supermanlegacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running. pic.twitter.com/TJYpCRmdsf —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2023

I am honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive headfirst into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? Costumes, production design and more now live.

It is worth mentioning that this announcement has been made to celebrate the day of Superman, which is held every April, and something so outstanding about the character should be shown on such an important date. For its part, the film will be the beginning of a new saga for the characters of DCthus being divided into chapters.

The tape was announced quite some time ago, stating that this time it does not return henry cavill for the role of Clark Kentsince Gunn He has someone younger in his plans and little by little he will learn his powers. Although we will have to wait a long time to admire this long-awaited debut, specifically the July 11, 2025.

Via: The Collider

editor’s note: For now this project is going to raise a lot of expectations, especially because people liked the direction of Suicide Squad. However, we will see how the official result turns out.