The model Camila Escribns impressed with a majestic typical costume inspired by the Inca culture during the preliminary of the Miss Universe 2023 contest, which took place this Thursday, November 16 in The Savior. Our compatriot dazzled with a golden costume that represents the tumi, a well-known ceremonial knife belonging to ancient cultures in northern Peru. The Peruvian model is hours away from final gala of this beauty pageant in which 85 misses participate who seek to take the long-awaited crown to their respective country and be the successor of the American R’Bonney Gabriel.

It should be noted that, according to the opinion of several organizations that make predictions about the miss Universe 2023like Sash Factor, Missology and Peagenthology, our compatriot Camila Escribns She would be considered among the top 10 candidates who will compete for the desired crown in the universal beauty pageant. Despite these predictions, the final score It will take place on Saturday, November 18.