Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Godolphin’s “Real World” horse, supervised by Saeed bin Suroor and led by Ocean Murphy, will compete in the first class 1 races in Europe, through the Prix Jeanne race, which will be hosted by Longchamp Racecourse in the French capital, Paris, on Sunday.

The six-year-old horse returns to France, after winning the Parisian track, during the Arc ceremony in 2021, as he valiantly defeated “The Revenant” in Prie Daniel Wildenstein for the second category, before winning another race from the second category, as part of his next participation in the competition. Zabeel Mile at Meydan Racecourse, early 2022.

Saeed bin Suroor said: “Real World’s preparations have gone well since the two participations he took in Meydan this year, as he returned to Newmarket in good condition, and I feel comfortable with his preparations for the race, and he will not face difficulty at a distance of 10.5 furlongs, where he won the Newbury race Listed at a similar distance.

And at the Kyoto circuit in Japan, the Godolphin star, “African Gold”, is undergoing a difficult test of his endurance and competitiveness in an epic version of the Tenno Sho race for the first category, as the eight-year-old horse has never participated in the two-mile marathon distance, but he gave a worthy performance in the Hanshin Daishoten race For a category two race, over 15 furlongs in March, he was caught at the last furlong to finish fourth, a furlong out.

Under the supervision of Masato Nishizono, African Gold has confirmed his middle-distance abilities with the Godolphin logo since his first experience in Hanshin in 2017.

In addition to the three victories, the horse achieved his biggest victory in his career in the seven-year season, when he led the Kyoto Knin race in the second category in Hanshin last season, from start to finish.