The information comes from a source hidden in anonymity but that some believe is reliable.

The next platform from this developer and publisher will once again be portable, which represents an advantage due to its mobility for many.

Nvidia is apparently building an entirely new business unit. Their goal is to focus on custom chip design for hardware companies and that's where the Nintendo Switch 2 comes into the picture.

It wouldn't be at all strange for the console to have something like this, and the original has a special version of the Tegra X1 chip inside. Nintendo and other studios have exploited it very well to create great video games and experiences.

Fountain: Nintendo.

But it is fair to say that he has already given a lot of himself. Not for nothing are we talking about a console that originally came out in March 2017.

In 2024 it will celebrate its first seven years on the market and some believe it is time for the Nintendo Switch 2 to enter the scene.

Apparently Nvidia is also in negotiations with Microsoft to make the chip for the successor to the Xbox Series X|S, but at the moment things are very preliminary.

As expected, Nintendo preferred not to comment on this information about the Nintendo Switch 2, and especially Nvidia's participation.

Since this company is one of its business partners, it is clear that it cannot speak openly.

Fountain: Nintendo.

But it's also evident that this publisher and developer prefers to share information on his own and in a big way, not as an isolated announcement. So we just have to wait and see what happens.

With details from Reuters. Apart from Nintendo Switch 2, we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

