Argentina's ideal XI for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The Argentine Under 23 team, directed by Javier Mascherano, was classified at Olympic Games of Paris 2024, which will take place from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11 in the French country, after winning on the last date of the Final Phase Brazil, which was eliminated.
The “Albiceleste” team only needed to beat their classic rival to be able to access the great competition, since both a draw and a fall left them directly out, and they achieved it with a tremendous header from Luciano Gondou at 76 minutes into the game. after a great center from Valentín Barco. We review what would be the ideal XI that the coach could propose for the competitionremembering that there may be 3 players over 23 years old on the squad.
Leandro Brey is a great goalkeeper, but for leadership and commanding voice I think it would be key for Emiliano Martínez to be our goalkeeper in the Olympic Games. Here would be the first older player.
The versatile boy from Racing has already shown that he can play well on the right side.
The former Argentinos Juniors, who signed in Racing, had a good Pre-Olympic and earned his place in the central defense by pairing with Valentini.
Boca's left-footed center back was a fixture as a second center back and will surely be present again from the start here.
Brighton's new reinforcement had a great Pre-Olympic, once again showing his quality, although he needs to correct his mood, as he sometimes loses his mind. Nobody doubts his presence on the left side.
The best news is that Enzo Fernández does not occupy a place, since he was born in 2001 (January 17 of that year). He is already a world champion and plays for a European giant like Chelsea.