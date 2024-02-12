Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Argentina's ideal XI for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 12, 2024
in Sports
0
The Argentine Under 23 team, directed by Javier Mascherano, was classified at Olympic Games of Paris 2024, which will take place from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11 in the French country, after winning on the last date of the Final Phase Brazil, which was eliminated.

The “Albiceleste” team only needed to beat their classic rival to be able to access the great competition, since both a draw and a fall left them directly out, and they achieved it with a tremendous header from Luciano Gondou at 76 minutes into the game. after a great center from Valentín Barco. We review what would be the ideal XI that the coach could propose for the competitionremembering that there may be 3 players over 23 years old on the squad.

Emiliano Martinez

Brazil v Argentina – FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier / Wagner Meier/GettyImages

Leandro Brey is a great goalkeeper, but for leadership and commanding voice I think it would be key for Emiliano Martínez to be our goalkeeper in the Olympic Games. Here would be the first older player.

OLY-FBL-U23-ARG-PAR

OLY-FBL-U23-ARG-PAR / FEDERICO PARRA/GettyImages

The versatile boy from Racing has already shown that he can play well on the right side.

Marco Di Cesare

Argentinos Juniors v River Plate – Professional League Cup 2023 / Rodrigo Valle/GettyImages

The former Argentinos Juniors, who signed in Racing, had a good Pre-Olympic and earned his place in the central defense by pairing with Valentini.

OLY-FBL-U23-ARG-TRAINING

OLY-FBL-U23-ARG-TRAINING / LUIS ROBAYO/GettyImages

Boca's left-footed center back was a fixture as a second center back and will surely be present again from the start here.

OLY-FBL-U23-ARG-PAR

OLY-FBL-U23-ARG-PAR / JUAN CARLOS HERNANDEZ/GettyImages

Brighton's new reinforcement had a great Pre-Olympic, once again showing his quality, although he needs to correct his mood, as he sometimes loses his mind. Nobody doubts his presence on the left side.

Argentina wins World Cup

Argentina wins World Cup / Anadolu/GettyImages

The best news is that Enzo Fernández does not occupy a place, since he was born in 2001 (January 17 of that year). He is already a world champion and plays for a European giant like Chelsea.

OLY-FBL-U23-ARG-PAR

OLY-FBL-U23-ARG-PAR / FEDERICO PARRA/GettyImages

