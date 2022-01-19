The social network VKontakte will send 29 million rubles to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Russia for projects that help preserve rare species of animals, in particular Amur tigers, snow leopards and polar bears. In a press release received by the editors of “Lenta.ru”, it is specified that the funds were collected by users of the social network during the New Year’s campaign “Snowfall of Gifts”.

The participants of the drawing, who sent funds to the fund, received additional gifts and more chances to win super prizes. The most popular donation amount was 100 rubles. In total, 180 thousand people sent money.

“The funds raised will be a significant investment in equipment, transport, research and animal care. Users of VKontakte will help projects designed to prevent conflicts between people and polar bears and Amur tigers, preserve snow leopards in Tyva and steppe antelopes in the North-Western Caspian region, and watch reindeer in the Vodlozero National Park,” the report says.

According to Ekaterina Kochneva, head of the VKontakte Charity department, game mechanics helped to explain charity in simple terms. With the help of the Snowfall of Gifts, she noted, it was possible to draw attention to socially significant projects.

“The amount that we managed to raise as part of the VKontakte campaign is unprecedented. Such a New Year’s gift from users will help us implement several important environmental projects much faster than we expected, and take on new ones,” concluded Dmitry Gorshkov, Director of WWF-Russia.

The World Wildlife Fund is one of the largest independent international environmental organizations. It brings together five million permanent supporters and operates in more than 100 countries. The Foundation strives to preserve the biodiversity of the Earth.