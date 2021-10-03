The Ministry of Interior announced that more precautionary measures will be implemented in the city of Al Ain, including activating remote work in government agencies and companies on Monday, October 4, due to the fluctuation of weather conditions, as the entrance to Jebel Hafeet was closed, and the tents of testing and vaccination of Covid 19 were closed.

The competent authorities urged private sector companies and establishments to activate remote work according to business requirements on Monday, October 4, and reduce the movement of external employees as much as possible.

The competent authorities called on all residents of Al Ain to avoid leaving the house except in emergency cases. The concerned authorities are working around the clock to proactively assess the conditions of housing units in the areas expected to be affected, and move families to safe locations as needed until the end of the tropical situation.

It also called on the public to continue to be cautious and follow developments from official sources. For emergencies, please call 999.





